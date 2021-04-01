Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.89.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $88.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 110.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after acquiring an additional 79,351 shares during the period.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.