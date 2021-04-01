Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DNB Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Danske cut Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

