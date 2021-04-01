Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 19,890 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,890 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in The Western Union by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in The Western Union by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,871 shares of company stock worth $7,691,083. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE WU opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

