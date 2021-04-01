Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 5,010 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,010 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $103.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.61. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

