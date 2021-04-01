Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 543,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

