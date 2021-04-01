Paloma Partners Management Co Has $501,000 Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 151.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 239,435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,804 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

