Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 52,451 Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

RWT stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.