Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,303 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

