Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,303 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
