Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $5,155,048.72 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.