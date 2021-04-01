Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 89,477 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $19.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $473.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.38.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

