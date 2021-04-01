Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.75.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Truist boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.66.

NYSE OVV opened at $23.82 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $7,659,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 759.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 140,404 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

