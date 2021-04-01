Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,794,900 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 2,243,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$4.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.