Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $123.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.