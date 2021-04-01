OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $437.60

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 437.60 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.75). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 426.20 ($5.57), with a volume of 731,514 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on OSB. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 388 ($5.07).

Get OSB Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 437.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 384.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.