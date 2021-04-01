Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,369 shares of company stock worth $2,930,319. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.