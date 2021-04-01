Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 189,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 926,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 425,073 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.47. The company had a trading volume of 127,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,314. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

