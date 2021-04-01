Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $37.38. 25,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,299. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $39.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

