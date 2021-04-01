Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $909,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $11.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $765.70. 8,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.90 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

