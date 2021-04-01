Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,360 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. Adobe comprises approximately 1.6% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.46 on Thursday, hitting $482.83. 82,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

