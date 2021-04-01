Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,550 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NV5 Global by 43.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 96.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NVEE traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.21. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.