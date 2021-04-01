Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 444,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

HZNP traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.90. 42,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $96.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,719 shares of company stock worth $24,296,071. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

