ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Carl L. Gordon Sells 75,555 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,761,187.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ORIC opened at $24.50 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

