Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Short Interest Update

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 456,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MTTCF stock remained flat at $$0.94 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 38,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,645. Ophectra Real Estate and Investments has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39.

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Company Profile

As of January 26, 2020, Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd was acquired by MeaTech Ltd. in a reverse merger transaction. Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D printing technology for edible meat tissue using cellular agriculture. It develops technologies, processes, and machines for cultivating, producing, and printing cultured meat.

