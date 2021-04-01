Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 68,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,034,788 shares.The stock last traded at $37.92 and had previously closed at $35.42.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

