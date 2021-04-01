Open Governance Token Price Hits $1.77 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00002976 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $6.41 million and $2.11 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00050162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.00632955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.