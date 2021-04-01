Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Down 32.1% in March

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,298. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

