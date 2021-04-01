Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Down 32.1% in March

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,298. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.