One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $6.34 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 million, a P/E ratio of 158.54 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

