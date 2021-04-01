One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSS shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

OSS traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $121.13 million, a P/E ratio of 169.79 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

