Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Up 96.4% in March

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 891,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

