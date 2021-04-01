Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $224.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.13.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $240.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $243.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

