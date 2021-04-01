ODUWA Market Cap Tops $2.70 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $9,838.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Token Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

