OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 419,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 517.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF remained flat at $$21.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. OCI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OCI presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

