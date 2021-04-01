Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, reports. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter.
Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
