Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, reports. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter.

Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

