Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $113.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.39. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 17.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

