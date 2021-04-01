Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Short Interest Update

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 730,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OBELF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 197,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,851. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $106.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 406.63%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

