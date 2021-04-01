Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 6406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $756.39 million, a P/E ratio of 319.47 and a beta of 2.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

