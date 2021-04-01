NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 53,697 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of NVIDIA worth $643,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $17.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $551.12. 334,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,396,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $540.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.39 and a 1-year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

