NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

NUVSF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. 28,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,218. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

