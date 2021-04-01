Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.
Shares of NYSE NYV opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile
