Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 149,922 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149,922 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $55,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $187,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI stock opened at $329.31 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.