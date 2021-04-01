Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,222,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 983,931 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $59,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

