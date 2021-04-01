Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $60.34 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $60,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 56.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $194.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 237.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

