Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $54.05 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 546,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 72,991 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of First Solar worth $54,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in First Solar by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after buying an additional 292,881 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in First Solar by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in First Solar by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 814,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after buying an additional 309,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Solar by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

