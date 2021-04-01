Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409,610 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $52,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

