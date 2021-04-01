Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 16,005 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vail Resorts worth $61,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $291.66 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.52 and a 1 year high of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.18 and its 200 day moving average is $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

