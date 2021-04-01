Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $57,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $101,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

