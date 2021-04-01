NuShares Market Capitalization Hits $2.38 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, NuShares has traded 217.4% higher against the US dollar. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $9,571.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018377 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,855,796,910 coins and its circulating supply is 5,511,156,251 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

