NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Up 55.7% in March

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the February 28th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,233,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,319,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 269,800 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,174. NuCana has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

