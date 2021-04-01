NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,185 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 795,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

