Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,773 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.09 and a twelve month high of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.94.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

